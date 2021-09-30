Home Fort Times Fort Times Sports Orioles senior hockey returning to Whitewood
The Whitewood Orioles are back!Senior hockey will be returning to Whitewood this winter with the Orioles taking to the ice with a new team, new coaches and a new executive. The return of the team will be the first time senior hockey will be played in the community since the 2018/2019 season.The Orioles were officially […]
