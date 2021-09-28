Starting last week, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) enhanced its immunization efforts to again offer a blend of bookable, outreach and walk-in vaccine clinics.

“While we’ve made great progress in immunizing Saskatchewan, we have to keep evolving our strategies to meet the needs of the public,” said Derek Miller, Commander, SHA Emergency Operations Centre. “Allowing more booked clinics provides flexibility for those residents that require it, while also continuing to offer pop-up walk-in clinics, booster doses for eligible populations and also continuing with our school immunization program for youth. Please don’t wait – get vaccinated today.”

Some of the communities taking bookings include: Big River, Esterhazy, Estevan, Foam Lake, Humboldt, Kelliher, Lanigan, Lloydminster, Melville, Moose Jaw, Moosomin, Nipawin, Ponteix, Regina, Rosetown, Saskatoon, Swift Current, Tisdale, Turtleford, Wakaw, Weyburn and Yorkton.

To view the clinics and book an appointment visit www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19Opens in new window.

Northern Vaccination Clinics

The SHA has increased vaccine availability in the north by approximately 30%, moving from 3,065 doses for the week of Sept. 12-18, to 3,971 doses the week of Sept. 19-25 available in planned community clinics throughout the region. This week The Battlefords is bringing back their drive-thru.

Pandemic of the Unvaccinated

Nearly 84% of all new cases and hospitalizations in Saskatchewan in August were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people.

Recent analysis of 1,600+ cases: 98% of school-aged positive COVID cases live in households with unvaccinated or partially vaccinated parents.

Get Vaccinated

All Saskatchewan residents 12 years and older are eligible for first and second dose COVID-19 immunization. This includes students 11 years of age that will turn 12 by December 31, 2021.

Booster doses are currently being administered to a small percentage of high-risk individuals. Those eligible in the current phase have received a letter with instructions on how to receive their booster. Details on additional phases will be publically announced when available.

The Government of Saskatchewan has permitted third and fourth doses for those who received a mixed series of an mRNA vaccine combined with a viral vector vaccine, and require two mRNA doses for international travel.

Vaccinations are also available at participating pharmacies throughout the province. A map of participating pharmacies across the province is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-pharmaciesOpens in new window. This online tool includes links to pharmacy booking websites and provides details on the vaccine brand being offered at each location.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.caOpens in new window.