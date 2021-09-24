Home Melville Advance Melville Advance Sports Melville Millionaires games postponed until further notice due to COVID concerns
The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League and the Melville Millionaires have announced that until further notice, the Melville Millionaires’ games are postponed. The postponement is due to positive COVID case associated to the Melville Millionaires. After consultation with local health officials, the Melville Millionaires in conjunction with the SJHL are exercising extreme caution and considering the […]
