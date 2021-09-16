Home Herald Sun Herald Sun News Voter turnout jumps 26% at advance polls
Souris-Moose Mountain constituency Voter turnout is seeing substantial increases for the Sept. 20 federal election with preliminary numbers from advance polls held across the province showing voting turnout is up significantly compared to the last federal election held in 2019.Early estimates show that the Souris-Moose Mountain constituency saw an increase of more than 26 per […]
» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.