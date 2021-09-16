Chaelynn Kitz, Val Sweeting and Rachel Erickson were up in Edmonton this past weekend curling with their teams at the Saville Shootout. Kitz is on team Sherry Anderson; Erickson curls with team Chelsea Carey and Val Sweeting plays with the reigning two time defending Scotties Tournament of Hearts champion, one half of Canadian Mixed Doubles […]

