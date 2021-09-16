Home Fort Times Fort Times Sports Kitz, Sweeting and Erickson compete in The Saville Shootout
Chaelynn Kitz, Val Sweeting and Rachel Erickson were up in Edmonton this past weekend curling with their teams at the Saville Shootout. Kitz is on team Sherry Anderson; Erickson curls with team Chelsea Carey and Val Sweeting plays with the reigning two time defending Scotties Tournament of Hearts champion, one half of Canadian Mixed Doubles […]
