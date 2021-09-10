Shortly before 4 p.m. September 9, Wadena RCMP, EMS and Fire Services responded to a report of a collision on Highway #5, approximately two kilometers east of Wadena. Initial investigation indicates a westbound semi and an eastbound truck collided and the vehicles came to rest in opposite ditches.

The lone 65-year-old female driver of the truck (from the Wadena area) was pronounced deceased at the scene. The lone 61-year-old male driver of the semi from the United States reported minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of RCMP Collision Reconstruction. Highway #5 was closed and detoured during the investigation, but has since re-opened.