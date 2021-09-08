On September 7, 2021 at approximately 10:30 a.m., Yorkton RCMP were dispatched to a report of a kidnapping.

Investigation has determined that on September 7, 2021 at approximately 2 a.m., an adult male was walking in an alley off of Independent St. when he was approached by a vehicle. A male got out of the vehicle, grabbed him and pulled him inside.

The victim was taken to a garage in the City of Yorkton and held until the following morning. During this time, the victim was threatened with firearms. He was then released.

The victim and the males are known to one another. Yorkton RCMP believes this to be an isolated incident.

As a result of investigation, three males have been each been charged with:

– 1 count, robbery with firearm, Section 344, Criminal Code

– 1 count, kidnapping with firearm, Section 279(1.1), Criminal Code

– 1 count, forcible confinement, Section 279(2), Criminal Code

– 1 count, unauthorized possession of a firearm, Section 91(3), Criminal Code

Warrants have been issued for their arrests and Yorkton RCMP are actively working to locate and arrest them.

Dustin Shaun Kennedy (DOB:1987-07-31) of Yorkton, SK is described as approximately 6’ and 200 lb. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Scott Ramsey Cook (DOB:1987-06-27) of Yorkton, SK is described as approximately 6’2” and 240 lb. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Tyson Ledoux (DOB:1991-03-19) of Regina, SK is described as approximately 6’3” and 150 lb. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Photos of them are attached.

If you see these individuals, do not approach them. Call your local police service, or report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.