Patricia Ward passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 at the age of 75 years.

Pat was predeceased by her parents, Hylton and Ethel Walshaw; and a son in infancy, Brendon Jason.

Pat is survived by her husband of 54 years, Alvin; and son Colin.

A graveside service was held in the Holy Trinity Anglican Church Cemetery, Grenfell District, Sask. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at 2 p.m. with Rev. David Wicks officiating. If friends so desire, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society, 1910 McIntyre Street, Regina, SK S4P 2R3. Online condolences may be made at www.tubmanfh.com