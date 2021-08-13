Effective for the 2021-22 academic year, the University will require faculty, staff and students to be fully vaccinated by October 1, 2021, recognizing that many members of our campus community are already vaccinated or will be prior to the start of the Fall 2021 term.

The decision was made following a consultative process with Federated Colleges, campus union groups (URFA and CUPE), the University of Regina Students’ Union (URSU), and with the support of the Board of Governors.

The University will provide additional information to our faculty, staff and students in the coming days, including information relating to requests for exemption in alignment with The Saskatchewan Human Rights Code.

Recognizing that some students participate in activities that carry a higher risk of COVID-19 transmission, the University is currently working with those students who live in residence; engage in varsity and club sports; and, act as student athletic trainers to ensure they are in compliance with the vaccine mandate.

“Similar vaccine requirements are being implemented at several other post-secondary institutions across the country,” said President and Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Jeff Keshen. “The University of Regina is confident that, in mandating vaccines, we can reduce the transmission of COVID-19 on our campuses and in our communities.”

Statistics across Canada and around the world are showing that vaccines are one of the most important and effective forms of intervention in reducing the transmission and effects of COVID-19. The University of Regina continues to make vaccination appointments available, hosting on-campus vaccination clinics for faculty, staff, students, and their immediate family members.

It has also extended health and safety protocols including masking in all public spaces on campus, physical distancing and self-wellness checks.

The University of Regina is approaching the Fall 2021 term as a transitional semester, with an increase in on-campus activity and in-person classes and continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation aiming to return to more normal operations in the Winter 2022 term.