On August 5, the Indian Head RCMP responded to a vehicle fire in the rural area southwest of Qu’Appelle. The fire was extinguished by the Qu’Appelle Fire Department but police determined that the semi truck was stolen from a rural property a few miles directly north of where the fire was. The vehicle was a blue 2013 tri-axle Mack semi tractor and it was completely destroyed by the fire.

The Indian Head RCMP are also investigating the theft of a vehicle that occurred sometime between August 6 and August 12. The vehicle is a white 2013 Chevy Tahoe with Saskatchewan licence plate 160 MIK. The vehicle was stolen from a commercial property on the southwest side of Indian Head. It is not known how the vehicle was stolen and who took it.

This 2013 Chevy Tahoe with Saskatchewan licence plate 160 MIK was stolen from a property in Indian Head.



If you have information related to these incidents please call 310-RCMP for immediate response, or you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).