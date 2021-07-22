Home Fort Times Fort Times News Reinventing Tradition… A New Way to Rodeo
Traditions give us context.They offer us the opportunity to connect with our past, while at the same time allowing us to better understand how we became the people we are now.But sometimes, it might become necessary to create a new context.In the midst of uncertainty and upheaval, we may find ourselves redefining and recreating traditions […]
» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.