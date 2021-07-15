Home Fort Times Fort Times News Trains ordered to slow down to prevent fires
New restrictions, including slower speeds during high heat, to remain in place until Oct. 31 Transport Canada, last weekend, implemented nation-wide rail transport restrictions for areas where there is a high wildfire risk. The decision comes after a blaze, possibly caused by a train, wiped out the B.C. town of Lytton earlier this month, killing […]
