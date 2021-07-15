Home Fort Times Fort Times News A rare glimpse into life at Last Mountain House
Although Last Mountain House only operated as a Hudson Bay Company wintering post for one winter, the reconstructed outpost near Craven offers a day tripper a rare glimpse into life on the Great Plains 150 years ago.You won’t find the historic site listed in many guidebooks and Tourism Saskatchewan doesn’t really promote the provincial park […]
