On July 3 the Parkland AA U15 Expos pushed their league leading and unbeaten streak to 12-0 by defeating the Weyburn Beavers 9-5 and 17 -7.Joe Zarowney (Yorkton) led the team by hitting both for average and for power. His single, 2 doubles and a home run in 5 plate appearances drove in 4 runs […]