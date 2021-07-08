Home Fort Times Fort Times Sports Gems’ Jeremy Kenny is having gem of a season
Southeast Mens’ Fastball League The Grenfell Gems won the 2020 Southeast Men’s Fastball League championship, one of the main reasons why they won it was the pitching of Jeremy Kenny. Unfortunately for the rest of the league he may be even better this season. Kenny is having a gem of a season for Grenfell. The […]
