Fort Times – June 25, 2021

Class of 2021

Melville Advance – June 25, 2021

Herald Sun – June 25, 2021

Provincial News

Cowessess FN discovers hundreds of graves at former residential school site
Chris Ashfield - June 23, 2021
Cowessess First Nation is scheduled to make an official announcement on Thursday morning about the "horrific and shocking discovery" of hundreds of burial sites...

Fort Qu'Appelle RCMP lay attempted murder charge
June 23, 2021

Southend RCMP seize large quantity of alcohol
June 22, 2021

37,000 appointments available in province for first or second dose immunization
June 21, 2021

Fort RCMP searching for dangerous man
June 18, 2021

Special Sections

Class of 2021
June 24, 2021