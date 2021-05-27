Home Fort Times Fort Times News Schools preparing for graduation ceremonies
Changes to public health orders have made it difficult to plan graduation programs this year, but schools are finding alternatives to traditional celebrations and developing tentative plans for ceremonies in June.Similar to last year, the SCC at Grenfell High Community School has arranged to display banners of the graduates along Desmond Street in the centre […]
