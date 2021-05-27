Home Fort Times Fort Times News Prairie Co-op reports record year for sales
It was a record year for Prairie Co-op this past year with the co-operative surpassing their previous sales record by nearly $2.5 million. That was the message delivered during the virtual annual general meeting (AGM) that was held on May 26.According to financial statements presented to members, Prairie Co-op realized $94,911,643 in sales in 2020 […]
