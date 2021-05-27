All aboard -The east-bound Canadian, Train No. 2 heading for Toronto pulls into Melville. VIA Rail has resumed limited service between Vancouver to the west and Toronto to the east. Currently only running once per week each direction, VIA will announce in July if service frequency will be increased.

Since mid-December of last year when VIA Rail resumed service to Melville passengers have been able to travel on the Canadian as far west as Vancouver, but only as far east as Winnipeg. VIA Rail has now resumed the Toronto-Winnipeg portion of the route. While the west-bound departure remains on Tuesdays at 05:04 hrs, the […]

