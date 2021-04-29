Home Herald Sun Herald Sun News Pavement planned for several Whitewood streets
A number of streets in Whitewood will be paved this year as the Town of Whitewood received approval to utilize the Infrastructure Investment Plan (IIP) under the federal Gas Tax Fund for the project.Approval was received to pave 2,220 m (12,000 sq. m.) of streets at ten locations.Residents have been inquiring for several years about […]
» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.