End to an era - Marguerite Ward and Jim McKee are two of the last parishioners at Grenfell’s St Michael’s and all Angels Anglican church, which was built in 1885. The interior of the church was richly endowed by the families of pioneers who came from England.

What is expected to be the last service in Grenfell’s historic St Michael’s and All Angels Anglican church will be held on Sunday, April 25.The building has been a centre of worship in the area for 135 years but its congregation, which once numbered more than 100 families, has dwindled down to four.The last funeral […]

