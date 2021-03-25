Bid lost - James Archer plans an appeal after the Village of Fort San council rejected the application to allow the Pine Lodge Addiction Centre to move into the old Prairie Christian Training Centre. Approximately half of the 200 village citizens signed a petition against the facility.

The union that represents Pine Lodge employees wants the province to rebuild the old facility which burned in Indian Head in December or find a new location for the addiction treatment centre.An attempt to re-locate the centre to Fort San failed last week when the village council voted against that idea on the grounds that […]

