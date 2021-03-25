Home Melville Advance Melville Advance News Hobby keeps traditional Ukrainian Easter egg decorator busy
With the arrival of Palm Sunday, Christians begin to observe Holy Week, which includes Good Friday and ends on Easter Sunday, April 3. In Ukrainian Orthodox tradition, a decorated egg has become a symbol of the resurrected Christ. Artists like Nora Kriger and her mother Bernie have, like generations before them, “written” intricate designs on […]
