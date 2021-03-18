Home Herald Sun Herald Sun News Resort Village annexing land for expansion
Resort Village of Bird’s Point The Resort Village of Bird’s Point is presently taking the steps necessary to extend their land area boundaries. A public hearing will be held on Tuesday, March 22, 2021 regarding the intent to enlarge the land boundaries within the resort.A newsletter posted on their website on March 5, 2021 states, […]
