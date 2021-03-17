Lovingly Remembered

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandma, sister, aunty, and friend, Elaine Frankfurt on Saturday, March 6, 2021.

Elaine is predeceased by her brother, Danny; and parents, Stella and Laurence Tourand. She leaves to cherish her memory: her loving husband, Gerald (Jerry); her children, Danette Lowenberg (Troy), Shawn Frankfurt (Melissa); her grandchildren, Hunter and Cole Frankfurt, Sam and Parker Lowenberg; sisters, Sylvia (Lorne), Zay (Garry), Kathy (Glenn deceased), Fay (Al), Bonny, Shelly (Mark); brothers, Keith (Charlene), Calvin (Brenda); sister in law Donna; several nieces and nephews and their families; and Jerry’s siblings and their families.

Elaine was born in Watson, Sask. on March 5, 1948 to Stella and Laurence Tourand. Elaine grew up in rural communities throughout Saskatchewan as well as Saskatoon. Elaine was blessed with nine other siblings, three boys, and six girls. As a young girl Elaine developed strong family values and cherished that time together.

On March 18, 1966 Elaine and Jerry were married in Ebenezer and later moved to Grenfell, Sask. They were blessed with two children, Danette and Shawn.

Nothing will ever compare to Elaine’s love for her family. Her face lit up when she spoke about her favourite moments being outdoors, hunting and fishing, while visiting with her family. Elaine enjoyed picnics as a young girl with her siblings and parents. Elaine was known for her phone calls and visiting with family. Elaine’s greatest joy was her children and grandchildren, whether it was watching them in sports, dance, listening to their newest adventures or having bonfires in the yard. Elaine and Jerry made it a priority to visit their children and grandchildren for all the special occasions. Elaine will be known for her devotion to Jerry “the true love of her life”. Elaine was incredibly proud of her kids and grandchildren and loved to share stories about them with her family and friends.

Elaine reflected upon her life with happiness. One piece of advice she shared was “enjoy every single day. Do not worry about the future, it will take care of itself.” She aspired to be like her mom, as thoughtful and fair as her. Elaine was the most kind-hearted and loving person. She was never too busy to talk on the phone with friends and family. Friends and family agree that Elaine had the greatest laugh which will be sorely missed.