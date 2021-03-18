Home Fort Times Fort Times News Pine Lodge loses its bid in Fort San
Council denies application; owner plans to appeal The Village of Fort San has rejected the application which would have allowed the Pine Lodge Addiction Centre to move into the old Prairie Christian Training Centre on Fort San Road.The vote to deny the application was not recorded. James Archer, the owner of facility says he will […]
