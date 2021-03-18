Home Melville Advance Melville Advance News Melville receives first of its kind designation
BDO Zone ‘A’ rating will help attract bio-based market development to the city The City of Melville has received a first of its kind North American designation that will help it attract new bio-based market development from around the world to establish a presence in the community.Earlier this week, Melville was issued the first official […]
