Eating by candle light - Ivan and Emora Baggett prepared for an unexpected candle-light dinner on Thursday, Jan. 14 when the power in Fort Qu’Appelle was off for more than 17 hours.

“I’m such a city boy. I thought a lot about the pioneers during the black-out and how they had to rough it in their homesteads in the winter without any power,” Brian Baggett declared after spending 17 hours at home in Fort Qu’Appelle without electricity last Thursday, Jan. 14. The Baggett family was one of […]

» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR