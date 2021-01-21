Home Melville Advance Melville Advance News SJHL teams receive $1 million
The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League remains hopeful that a season can be salvaged. A committee has been formed to determine return to play options. The league did receive a boost from the provincial government, in the form of one million dollars to be divided amongst the 12 teams. The money is to help clubs cope […]
