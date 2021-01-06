Leona Mary Dean (Ottenbreit) of Melville, Sask. and formerly of Grayson, Sask., beloved wife of Norman Dean. Leona entered her eternal rest on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Home in Melville at the age of 84 years.

Leona leaves to cherish her memory, her three sons: son, Vaughn (Hollie) of Edmonton and children, Ellie and Emma; son, Steven of Calgary and his children, Easton, Nolan and Sydney; son, Cory (Pamela) of Calgary and children, Luke and Megan.

Predeceased by her husband, Norman; and her parents, George and Mary Ottenbreit.

Memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Cemetery Fund or mass offerings as tokens of remembrance.

Arrangements are by Bailey’s Funeral and Cremation Care, Melville.