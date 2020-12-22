Regina’s Danny Agar is $100,000 richer – but not for long.



Agar netted the windfall after matching six of the seven digits of the winning EXTRA number – 2908758 – on his LOTTO MAX ticket for the July 17 draw. Now he plans to share the prize with people and causes close to him.



“[When I’ve played the lottery before] I’ve often thought about how much I would be giving away,” explained Agar. “I know a lot of people will think I’m strange, but I guess at my age and where I’m at in life, I don’t value money like I used to when I was younger.”



Agar picked up his winning ticket back in July from the Sask Sport Kiosk at 2223 Victoria Ave. East in Regina. He only discovered his win in November when he used an in-store ticket checker to scan several tickets that he purchased over the last few months.



When he learned about his win, Agar said he immediately knew he wanted to share the prize with people and charities important to him.



“My end goal is to have $30,000 left in my name, which I’ll put in the bank for a rainy day,” he said. “As long as I got food on my table, a roof over my head and my family is doing OK, then I’m OK.”



