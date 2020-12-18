On Wednesday December 16, 2020 at approximately 5:00 pm Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP received a complaint that a vehicle was stolen at knifepoint in front of a business on Broadway Street by a male suspect.

The stolen vehicle was located a short time later after it struck a tree in a residential area in Fort Qu’Appelle. Two males were seen fleeing the area on foot after the collision.

With the assistance from the RCMP Police Dog Service, a 36 year old male was taken into custody.

Tyson Keshane of Keeseekoose First Nation has been charged with Robbery with an Offensive Weapon. Keshane appeared at Fort Qu’Appelle Provincial Court on Thursday December 17, 2020 and was remanded into custody to Fort Qu’Appelle Provincial Court on December 21, 2020.

The RCMP are continuing to investigate the identity of the second suspect with assistance from the Forensic Identification Services.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident are asked to contact the Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP Detachment or Crime Stoppers.