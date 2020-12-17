Indian Head RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Logan Rostad of Odessa, SK.

Logan is described as being 6’0” and weighing approximately 150 lbs with a slim build. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hat, a bright yellow hoodie and black pants.

Logan was last seen getting into a black truck at approximately 3:30 a.m. on December 15, 2020 outside a business on the 200 block of Railway Avenue in Odessa. The truck’s destination is unknown at this time.

Logan has been known to frequent areas in and around the city of Regina.

Family and police want to locate Logan to confirm his wellbeing.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Logan Rostad is asked to contact Indian Head RCMP at 306-695-5200 or Saskatchewan RCMP at 310-RCMP. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) orwww.saskcrimestoppers.com.