White Butte RCMP is asking the public for assistance in locating 15-year-old Dimitrius Blueeyes.

Dimitrius Blueeyes is described as being 5’10”, with short brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on Wednesday, December 5, 2020, at approximately 2 a.m. in Pilot Butte area. He was last seen wearing a blue Adidas sweater.

He has been known to frequent areas in and around the city of Regina.

Anyone with information that could assist the RCMP in locating Dimitrius Blueeyes is asked to contact White Butte RCMP at 306-781-5050 or your local police agency. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.