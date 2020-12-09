The Valleyview Wildlife Federation pays tribute to founding member and first president of the Club, Keith Croswell.

Keith lived as he died. On his own terms. He passed away peacefully at home with his wife at his side. He also did not want a funeral or anyone making, as he would say, a fuss. He wouldn’t have wanted his life summed up on a piece of paper. That’s just the way he was. Keep it simple.

Keith loved hunting, fishing and trapping. He also loved gardening and carpentry. The most he loved was time spent with family and friends. Making memories. Keith was the jack of all trades and dabbled in a lot of different fields. He was also the founder and first president of the Valleyview Wildlife Federation in 1980. Prior to that he help presidency at the Esterhazy branch for five years. Throughout his life he also shared a very special love and bond with all his dogs.

The Clock of Life is wound but once and no man has the Power. To tell just when the hand will stop at late or early hour. Now is the only time you own. Live, Love and Toil with a will. Place no faith in tomorrow. For the clock may then be still.