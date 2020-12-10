Home Herald Sun Herald Sun News Zagime gets approval for new school
Kindergarten to Grade 8 facility expected to cost over $12 million Zagime Anishinabek First Nation is undertaking a building project to provide its members with a new school.In the early 1990s, the Nihki Sakahikan (Goose Lake) School was established for Grades 1 and 2. Classes met in the Community Centre, which was also designed to […]
