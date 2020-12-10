Chief Lynn Acoose – Submitted by Vic Savino-SCO

Kindergarten to Grade 8 facility expected to cost over $12 million Zagime Anishinabek First Nation is undertaking a building project to provide its members with a new school.In the early 1990s, the Nihki Sakahikan (Goose Lake) School was established for Grades 1 and 2. Classes met in the Community Centre, which was also designed to […]

» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR