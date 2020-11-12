Two classrooms in two schools in Prairie Valley School Division are moving to online learning due to COVID-19.

One class at Fort Qu’Appelle Elementary is moving to online learning with an anticipated return date of November 25.

One class at Indian Head High School is also moving to online learning with an anticipated return date of November 23.

Both schools will remain open for all other students. Due to enhanced cleaning protocols, both schools are safe and clean for classes to resume today.

Prairie Valley said they are working closely with public health to ensure that all necessary measures are in place and that all families receive appropriate direction.