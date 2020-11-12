Prairie Valley School Division (PVSD) has announced the temporary closure of both the elementary and high school in Indian Head. The decision comes after a number of members of the Indian Head were diagnosed with COVID-19 and were forced to self-isolate due to a potential exposure. PVSD said the result has had a significant impact on the operations of the schools.

“To ensure the effective operation of both schools, to reduce the potential risk of transmission of COVID-19, and in consultation with Public Health, Indian Head Elementary School and Indian Head High School will be closed until Friday, November 27. All students will be participating in remote learning beginning on Monday, November 16. Both schools will be contacting families with further details,” Alana Johnson, PVSD Communications Manager & Privacy Officer said in a statement.

Students will return to school on Monday, November 30, 2020.

Prairie Valley said they are reminding everyone that if you or your child has any symptoms of COVID-19, please call HealthLine at 811 and remain at home. If medical attention is required, please call ahead to your health care provider. If it is an emergency requiring urgent attention, call 911.