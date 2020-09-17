On September 13th, 2020, the Yorkton RCMP Detachment, alongside the Yorkton RCMP Municipal General Investigative Section and the Yorkton RCMP Crime Reduction Unit executed a search warrant under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) on a residence within Yorkton, SK. Multiple persons were arrested, and a significant quantity of fentanyl (28.5 grams) was located and seized.

42-year-old Christy Lee McLean of Yorkton, SK has been charged with Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking, contrary to Section 5(2) of the CDSA, as well as Trafficking Fentanyl, contrary to Section 5(1) of the CDSA. Her next court appearance will be in Yorkton Provincial Court on Tuesday, September 22nd, 2020.

18-year-old Myia Rae Billie Tovee of Yorkton, SK has been charged with Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking, contrary to Section 5(2) of the CDSA, as well as Trafficking Fentanyl, contrary to Section 5(1) of the CDSA. Her next court appearance will be held in Yorkton Provincial Court on Tuesday, September 22nd, 2020.

52-year-old Leon Rodney Keshane of Yorkton, SK has been charged with Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking, contrary to Section 5(2) of the CDSA, as well as Trafficking Fentanyl, contrary to Section 5(1) of the CDSA. His next court appearance will be held in Yorkton Provincial Court on Tuesday, September 22nd, 2020.