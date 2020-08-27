It is with heavy hearts we share with you the passing of Johanna Mary Pawelko (nee Augustine) of Melville on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at the age of 78 years. Our Heavenly Father and a choir of Angels will welcome her with open arms.

Johanna leaves behind to mourn her loss her loving husband of 60 years, Edward (Ed); children Bernadette (Vernon) Giesbrecht, Cecilia (Raymond) Kessel, Angela (Kurt) Oehler and Dwight Pawelko, as well as her sister, Rose Grona.

She was predeceased by her parents, Margaret (Hickie) and John Augustine; her sisters, Mary, Katie, Anne, Margaret, Minnie, Caroline and Gertie; her brothers, Charlie, Joe, Frank, John, Jack and Rudolph, as well as great-grandson, Elliott Pawelko.

She is survived by her nine grandchildren, Vanessa (Neil) Quaid, Evan (Kelsea) Giesbrecht, Amanda (Britt) Kessel, Brendan (Amelia) Kessel, Shaun Kessel, Cameron Oehler, Mitchell Oehler, Jared Pawelko and Jade Pawelko, as well as her five great-grandchildren, Landon and Lucas Quaid, Oliver and Jeremy Giesbrecht and Saydee Kessel.

Johanna retired after 18 years of working at the Balcarres Integrated Care Centre, where she lovingly cared for the residents in her role as a nurse’s aide. She loved to do crossword puzzles, word searches and crafts, sew, knit, crochet, cross stitch, garden, read, bake and attend garage sales. She especially loved her bingo nights!

A graveside service was held at St. Michael’s Parish Cemetery, Lemberg, on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, with the Rev. Fr Andrew Sowa, OMI presiding. Memories were shared on behalf of the family by Amanda Kessel, and Jade Pawelko sang a tribute song.

Arrangements were entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, Melville and Whitewood.