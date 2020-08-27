New Conservative leader - Connie Wowchuk watches the results of the Conservative leadership results which saw Erin O’Toole elected with 57 per cent of the votes. While O’Toole beat out Peter MacKay on the third ballot, it was Leslyn Lewis that won over the people of Saskatchewan.

Lamenting Lewis’ loss. Reaction to O’Toole’s win. Erin O’Toole won the Conservative leadership on Sunday, but Dr. Leslyn Lewis won the hearts and minds of Saskatchewan voters.Lewis, a Jamaican born Toronto lawyer, was the first choice for party leader among delegates in the province who voted. Saskatchewan was accorded 1400 points in the ranked ballot […]

» To read the full story, you will need a subscription. Please click the subscriptions tab in the menu to proceed.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR