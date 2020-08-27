Chase the Ace returning - Darrell Webster stands in front of the Melville Legion where he displays a handful of Chase the Ace tickets that will start going on sale on Sept. 11. The weekly draw has helped raise over $46,000 for the local Legion that has been used for maintenance, upkeep and for donations to other groups in the city.

Chase the Ace Chase the Ace will be returning to Melville next month when the local Legion kicks off their popular lottery fundraiser for the third year running.The Melville Legion’s Chase the Ace draw will begin on Friday, Sept. 11 and continue weekly until Sept. 23, 2021. In the first two years, the weekly lottery […]

