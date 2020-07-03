The Yorkton RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating two subjects who are wanted in relation to an armed robbery that occurred on June 28th, 2020. These subjects have been identified as 25-year-old Wyatt Britton of Brandon, Manitoba, and 22-year-old Donovan Straightnose of Kamsack, Saskatchewan.

Wyatt Britton has brown eyes, brown hair, goatee-style facial hair, and facial tattoos. He is 5’9” and weighs approximately 180 lbs. Identifying tattoos include the word “Nevaeh” on the right side of his neck, as well as a dollar sign on his left thumb, a star on his left hand, and an eye on his left hand.

Donovan Straightnose has green eyes and brown hair. He is 5’6” and weighs approximately 180 lbs. He has a tattoo on his right forearm of a headdress, and a tattoo on his left wrist of a cross.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these two subjects, please call 310-RCMP or your local police detachment for immediate response, or you can report anonymously through Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).