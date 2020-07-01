Wasyl Wolodymir (Wally) Senyk was born Aug. 21, 1930. His parents were Wasyl and Michalena (Pilat) Senyk who shared pride in their Ukrainian heritage. He lived in Melville, Sask. his entire life, with the exception of two years. As a young child he attended Davison School and later Melville High school. He worked at several summer jobs including Western Produce, Melville Beach at Crooked Lake and later part time for Bonick’s Taxi.

In 1955, Wally married the love of his life, Doreen Taylor, from the McDonald Hills area. Together, they lovingly raised four children. In 1956, together they built a cabin and developed their lakefront property at Crooked Lake. “The Lake” became a central hub through the years where family and friends gathered and enjoyed many holiday times.

When he was 17, he started working for Canadian National Railways (CNR). He maintained his position with the Railway for 44 years, working in several departments until his retirement in 1990. During his time with the railway, he was the local chairman for the employees of the CB of RT & GW Union for several years. He attended many meetings on behalf of the employees and several conventions as well. Wally was a member of All Saints’ Anglican Church, the Kinsmen Club of Melville and served as president in 1967. He was also on the Donors Choice committee representing the CNR.

Wally enjoyed carpentry and woodwork. During the years he built travel trailers, cabin cruisers and smaller boats, as well as a host of household furniture. He taught classes in refinishing furniture for the Melville Community College. He later started servicing and repairing sewing machines, a service he provided for the residents of Melville and district for many years.

Wally was predeceased by his parents, Wasyl and Michalena Senyk; his brothers, Lloyd and Gene Senyk; and grandson, Erik Gamborg. He is survived by Doreen, his wife of 64 years; sister, Natalie Senyk; his brother, Stephen (Sandra) Senyk; sister-in-law, Helen Senyk; his children, Reg (Karen) Senyk, Joyce (Brian) Gamborg, Norma (John) Oliver, David Senyk (Wendy Keegan); grandchildren, Jacqueline (Shane) Cummins, Darren Senyk, Leiflyn Gamborg (Drew Hood), Mackenna Oliver, Gordon Oliver, Jeff (Mirrah) Keegan; and great-grandchild, Jack Keegan. Wally is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews and their families.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to the caregivers at Bethany Care Centre, Calgary, for their care and support of Wally.

A service of remembrance was held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Leyden’s Funeral Chapel, Calgary, with Rev. Christine Conkin officiating. A graveside interment will follow in Melville, Sask. at a later date.