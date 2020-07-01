Suddenly on Monday, June 22, 2020, Kenneth David Elworthy at 81 was called home to the Lord.

Ken was born Nov. 25, 1938 in Macklin, SK. He worked as a medical technician doing work in the medical field in Regina and finished his career in Fort Qu’Appelle.

Ken served the Lord and helped in the church doing God’s work because he cared about people. He had a great passion for fishing and golfing. He also enjoyed going out for coffee with his friends, it was a special daily event.

Ken was predeceased by his parents, Carlton and Evelyn Elworthy; brother, Gordon; and sister, Laura Scott.

He is survived by his wife, Josephine Elworthy; children: Mark Redsky (Juhli), Karen Wetendorf, Gail Wetendorf and Jeff Wetendorf (Candace); grandchildren, Tandy, Devin, Jaydon, Kayla, Joshua, Tristan and Braydan; sister, Geraldine O’Donnell; nephew Dean, his son Jaydon; niece Robin, her children, Tyler and Tara; and other nieces, nephews, great- grandchildren and cousins.

As per Ken’s wishes cremation has taken place and a Christian service will take place together with his wife after her passing.

He will be missed very much.