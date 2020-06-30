There are six new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan to report on June 30, 2020, bringing the Saskatchewan total to 785 cases. Three new cases are in the Far North, two are in the North and one is in the South.

Of the 785 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 88 are considered active. A total of 684 people have recovered.

Four individuals are receiving inpatient care in the hospital: two in the North, one in Saskatoon and one in the South. One person is in intensive care in the North.

Of the 785 cases in the province:

165 cases are travellers;

473 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

106 have no known exposures; and

41 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

55 cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.

327 of the cases are from the Far North, 186 are from the Saskatoon area, 116 from the North, 80 from the Regina area, 64 from the South and 12 from the Central region.

114 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

271 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 249 are in the 40-59 age range; 130 are in the 60-79 age range; and 21 are in the 80-plus range.

51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

13 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 65,940 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of June 28, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 49,250 people tested per million population. The national rate was 72,406 people tested per million population.

COVID-19 Updates

Starting Canada Day, the Ministry of Health will no longer post news releases or case updates on statutory holidays or weekends. Updates will continue to be posted Monday to Friday, with weekend summaries provided on Mondays.

Public health advisories required to protect public health and safety will continue to be issued, as required.

Saskatchewan Health Authority Precautionary Health Advisory – Emma Lake

An individual working at the Sunnyside Bar in Emma Lake has now tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, the Saskatchewan Health Authority is advising anyone who attended this business on the dates below should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the date of attendance: