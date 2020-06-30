Businesses, events and activities continue to re-open in the second part of Phase 4 of Re-Open Saskatchewan.

Beginning Monday, July 6, indoor pools, indoor rinks, indoor sports and activities, and the performing arts – including music, dance and theatre – will be able to re-open. The seating capacity for restaurants and licensed establishments will also increase that same day to a level that allows staff and customers to maintain two metres of physical distance.

On Thursday, July 9, casinos and bingo halls are able to re-open for business. The guidelines for businesses and activities re-opening on July 6 and July 9 are included in this week’s update to the plan to re-open the provincial economy.

Racetracks and rodeo-related activities are targeted to resume on July 16. Guidelines are being developed and will include guidance related to spectators. Other updates include:

Restaurants and Licensed Establishments

In addition to an increased seating capacity, video lottery terminals (VLTs), pool tables, dart boards, arcade games and other recreation areas will be able to re-open on July 6 as long as physical distancing can be maintained. Increased cleaning and disinfection will also be required. Live entertainment in these establishments is targeted to return on July 16. Guidelines are currently being developed.

Fall Planning for Post-Secondary Institutions

Fall planning for post-secondary institutions is underway in consultation with public health. The institutions will be communicating to their campus communities in the near future.

As restrictions are gradually lifted in the province, additional information will continue to be added to the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan based on direction from public health officials and input from businesses and service providers.

Saskatchewan residents are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the guidelines and follow their recommendations to ensure the province can continue to re-open in a safe manner without a significant increase in the transmission of COVID-19.

Find the most up-to-date version of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan at www.saskatchewan.ca/re-open.