It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of Vernon Reimer Hack at the age of 97 years. He passed away peacefully at the Lakeside Nursing Home in Wolseley, Sask. on Saturday, June 13, just a week before his 98th birthday.

He was predeceased by his wife, Jean; his parents, Jacob and Mary; his brothers, Art and Jackie, and two sisters, Florence and Marion.

Vern will be lovingly remembered by his son, Rod and wife Linda of Grenfell, SK; sister, Cathy of Calgary, AB; and his brother, Gilbert of Denver, Colorado; grandchildren: Lisa of Grenfell, SK; Bradley and his wife Karla of St. Louis, MO; and Brynne and husband Jim (Carter and Lowen) of Lethbridge, AB.

Vern was born in the Weldon district on June 22, 1922. At a very young age he enlisted in the in the army on July 10, 1940. He was soon shipped overseas to Italy and Sicily. He obtained the rank of Sergeant and was later promoted and commissioned to the rank of Lieutenant and sent to Belgium and Ireland. He returned home after the Second World War and discharged from active duty in September 1945.

Upon being discharged from the regular army, he joined the local militia and was promoted to Captain and took command of the 65th Battalion for 20 years, which included the communities of Grenfell, Broadview, Moosomin and Indian Head.

In October 1945, he started a business in Grenfell which became known as Hack’s Garage Ltd. and managed the garage for 50 years.

Vern was active in the Grenfell community and spent time as councilor and mayor. As mayor, Vern was instrumental and successful in providing water and sewer for the town. For many years he was active in the Grenfell Fire Brigade; Chamber of Commerce; secretary treasurer of Grenfell Beach Association; secretary of the Grenfell Curling Club and Emergency Measures director. He was also on the board of directors of the Saskatchewan Motor Dealers Association; president of the local Lion’s Club and president of the Peace Lutheran Church board for 13 years. Vern was an active member of the Royal Canadian Legion in Grenfell and served as past president and many other capacities for 75 years.

Vern was also a very sports-minded person. He played five years with the local Spitfires hockey team in their glory days, winning many league championships. He also enjoyed curling, however his main love was fastball and pitched ball for the well-known Cullins Lake ball team. He later pitched and played for the Grenfell Gems ball club.

He enjoyed spending time with his family at the Crooked Lake cottage, especially when the grandchildren were there – it gave him the opportunity to spoil them. He also had a special place in his heart for his daughter-in-law, Linda.

Vern was proud of his country, his province, his town and district. He was a true patriot and proud Canadian. Vern will be laid to rest with his wife, Jean, in a graveside service at the Grenfell Cemetery later this summer.

Arrangements in care of Tubman Cremation & Funeral Services, Wolseley, Sask.