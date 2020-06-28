The Yorkton RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance to locate two subjects who were reported to have recently fled an armed robbery within Yorkton. The suspect vehicle is reported to be a green 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer with black trim. The driver is reported to be a Caucasian male and the passenger a First Nation male with facial tattoos and a bandana. They were last seen Eastbound on Smith Street near Myrtle Avenue. If you see this vehicle or these subjects, please do not approach them and call your local RCMP or police agency.



If you have information related to this advisory please call 310-RCMP for immediate response, or you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).