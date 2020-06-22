There are five new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan to report on June 22, 2020, bringing the provincial total to 751.

Four of the cases are in the Far North region and one is in the Saskatoon region. Of the 751 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 95 are considered active.

This total now includes two cases of individuals who tested positive in Saskatchewan but reside out-of-province and are under investigation. A total of 643 people have recovered.

There are three COVID-19-related inpatient hospitalizations: one in Saskatoon and two in the South. There are currently no patients with COVID-19 in intensive care.

Of the 751 cases in the province:

157 cases are travellers;

452 are community contacts (including mass gatherings);

98 have no known exposures; and

44 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall in Saskatchewan:

53 cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances.

305 of the cases are from the Far North, 186 are from the Saskatoon area, 113 from the North, 80 from the Regina area, 53 from the South and 12 from the Central region.

109 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, while the remainder are adults.

259 cases are in the 20-39 age range; 237 are in the 40-59 age range; 125 are in the 60-79 age range; and 21 are in the 80-plus range.

51 per cent of the cases are females and 49 per cent are males.

13 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to date.

To date, 60,780 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. As of June 20, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were available from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 45,537 people tested per million population. The national rate was 64,259 people tested per million population.

Saskatoon Area Outbreak Over

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has declared the outbreak in the Saskatoon area as over. The outbreak was originally declared on May 27, 2020, after a number of new cases were identified as being linked to two large family gatherings in early May.